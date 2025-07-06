Gladstone Ports Welcomes New CEO

Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) of Australia has appointed Andrew Johnson as the organization’s new CEO.

With over 30 years of national and international leadership experience, Johnson has a proven track record successfully leading large-scale, complex, asset intensive, geographically distributed and globally recognized organizations.

GPC Chair Maree Adshead said he has a strong reputation for delivering impact and value across a range of sectors.

“This appointment is fundamental to the board’s focus on strengthening GPC’s core business, ensuring long-term stability and delivering results. Andrew brings extensive experience leading large, multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional, complex operations.

“GPC is a world-leading multi-commodity port focused on ensuring the future prosperity of our community and state – Andrew’s significant national and international experience will ensure we continue to deliver value to Queensland,” Adshead said.

Johnson will join GPC in September 2025 after concluding his role as CEO of the Bureau of Meteorology, where over the last nine years he has successfully led significant organizational transformation, customer service improvements and technology uplift while navigating the impacts of COVID-19 and successive national weather-related emergencies.

Prior to the Bureau of Meteorology, Johnson spent nearly a decade on the executive team of CSIRO where he had responsibilities including leadership of the organization’s marine, land and water businesses. This work included supporting the management of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, land and water management in northern Australia and the development of the unconventional gas sector.

During his career Johnson has delivered major technology, infrastructure and construction programs in Australia and overseas. This has included ship building in Singapore, the development of technology precincts in Townsville and Brisbane and one of the largest civilian IT programs in the Australian Government.

In addition to his executive roles, Johnson has served as a Non-Executive Director across a broad range of organizations in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors in Australia and internationally.

Jenelle Druce will continue as Acting CEO until Johnson commences his new role on September 22.



