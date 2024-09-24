Subscribe
Port of Oslo Opens Shore Power Facility for Cruise Ships

September 24, 2024

Einar Marthinussen, Commercial Director at Port of Oslo and Marc-Dominique Tidow, Captain of AIDAluna, assisted Vice Mayor North as she cut the ribbon. Photos: Hans Kristian Riise/Port of Oslo.
The Port of Oslo has officially opened a new shore power facility for cruise ships at Revier Quay.

The opening coincided with the arrival of the cruise ship AIDAluna, which connected to shore power.  

The shore power facility has been operational since May 19, and to date, 20 of the 43 cruise ships arriving have switched off their diesel engines and connected to the facility.

In 2025, Port of Oslo will also open a shore power facility for cruise ships docking at Filipstadkaia.  

The port says these new installations can help reduce emissions from cruise ships within Oslo's maritime boundary by up to 80% over the next 3-4 years.

The 2022 climate report for Oslo shows that cruise ships emit approximately 8,000 tons of CO₂ within municipal boundaries, including during their approach to the Port.

The new shore power facility is designed for the future and is adaptable to various needs. Cruise ships converting to battery technology in the coming years will be able to charge and sail emission-free in and out of the city. By Christmas, Oslo's electric buses will also be able to charge their batteries at this facility.

The port aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2030 and ultimately transform into a zero-emission port.

