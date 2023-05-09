Port of Montreal Aims to Be Carbon Neutral by 2035

the Port of Montreal made a series of flagship commitments with regards to carbon neutrality, territorial protection and improving the city-port interface at the 2nd annual Montreal Climate Summit underway at the Port of Montreal’s Grand Quay on May 9 and 10, 2023. The announcement was made in a speech by Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority.

A few weeks after the launch of its Strategic Plan 2023-2027, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) provided an update on its key objectives for decarbonization, climate change adaptation and land protection. MPA has charted clear objectives for decarbonization, climate change adaptation and land protection.

The port's objectives relate specifically to reducing its carbon footprint, including Scopes 1, 2 and 3 absolute GHG emissions, for which the MPA is fully responsible, covering rail operations on its intermodal network, management of its buildings and vehicle fleet as well as its infrastructure works, will be reduced by 55% by 2030, leading to carbon neutrality by 2035. It also aims to help slash Scope 3 absolute GHG emissions, for which the MPA is not fully responsible, covering those generated by logistics companies located on Port territory, will be reduced by 40% by 2040, leading to carbon neutrality by 2050.

To achieve these objectives, a range of measures will be implemented or scaled up. This involves adopting new energy practices by using Port territory as a lever for decarbonization. and includes shore power and the use of sustainable fuels, along with the reduction of emissions from trucks and port trains in collaboration with the MPA’s partner companies.

“The Port of Montreal is at the forefront of decarbonization. Ramping up the fight against climate change and accelerating decarbonization are not only moral obligations, but also opportunities to innovate, invent new solutions and stand out,” Imbleau said.

In addition, in pursuit of greater protection of biodiversity, 30% of the territories under the management of the MPA will be protected as a national wildlife area. This is a direct reference to the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework concluded at the end of COP15 on biodiversity last December.

Featuring projects to improve the resilience of port infrastructure and the development of redundancies where necessary, climate change adaptation plan will be fully deployed. The 11 recommendations of the Task Force On Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) will also be applied.

To further improve the seamless integration of port activities into the urban fabric, $10 million will be invested over the next five years in city-port interface projects. Greening projects will also be rolled out, such as a commitment to plant 3,000 trees over five years as part of the Port of Montreal’s renewed participation in the Montreal Urban Forest Leaders Committee.