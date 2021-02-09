28834 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 9, 2021

Port Houston Offering $300,000 in Community Grants

(Photo: Port Houston)

(Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston will invest $300,000 in projects and programs to enhance local communities.

Building on the successes achieved after the inaugural launch of the program last year, the Community Grants Program for 2021 is scheduled to open February 16, when interested organizations may submit a Letter of Interest, found on Port Houston’s Community Grants web page, for review and consideration. Eligible organizations will then be invited to complete a full application should their proposed project meet the program’s guidelines and parameters.  

The port said it is particularly interested in supporting programs or services targeting workforce development, environmental stewardship, community outreach and maritime education.

Last year saw 64 full applications competing for a total of $250,000 in grant funding. The Grants Committee carefully evaluated submitted applications based on a set of criteria that would help Port Houston develop and strengthen community partnerships and create greater value for the region. Awards given in the inaugural year included programs such as the American Bird Conservancy Plastics and Trash Pollution Reduction and Prevention; University of Houston Supply Chain & Logistics Technology Degree Plan Program, and El Centro de Corazon Improving East End Community Health through Healthy Food Access.

Related News

© SHUTTER DIN / Adobe Stock

Bawat's BWTS Being Offered for Portside Applications

India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

 © moodboard / Adobe Stock

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry Proposes Seafarer Vaccination Program

 The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

Hapag-Lloyd Secures 'Green Financing' for LNG-powered Newbuilds

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int