Port Houston Offering $300,000 in Community Grants

Port Houston will invest $300,000 in projects and programs to enhance local communities.

Building on the successes achieved after the inaugural launch of the program last year, the Community Grants Program for 2021 is scheduled to open February 16, when interested organizations may submit a Letter of Interest, found on Port Houston’s Community Grants web page, for review and consideration. Eligible organizations will then be invited to complete a full application should their proposed project meet the program’s guidelines and parameters.

The port said it is particularly interested in supporting programs or services targeting workforce development, environmental stewardship, community outreach and maritime education.

Last year saw 64 full applications competing for a total of $250,000 in grant funding. The Grants Committee carefully evaluated submitted applications based on a set of criteria that would help Port Houston develop and strengthen community partnerships and create greater value for the region. Awards given in the inaugural year included programs such as the American Bird Conservancy Plastics and Trash Pollution Reduction and Prevention; University of Houston Supply Chain & Logistics Technology Degree Plan Program, and El Centro de Corazon Improving East End Community Health through Healthy Food Access.