28975 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 13, 2022

Port of Helsinki Aims to Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

© Grispb / Adobe Stock

© Grispb / Adobe Stock

The Port of Helsinki announced it is tightening the timeline for its carbon neutrality program and is now aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“We will minimize our own energy consumption through modernizing heating, moving to LED lighting and increasing self-produced solar power,” said Andreas Slotte, head of sustainable development at the Port of Helsinki.

“Furthermore, we will acquire the additional energy we need from zero-carbon sources. We will also influence the reduction of our subcontractors’ carbon footprint through our procurements.”  

“As for ship traffic, the changes for the better are extensive, especially with the introduction of new vessels. In addition to this, the Port of Helsinki has adopted onshore power supply in several harbors, which will also be expanded in the coming years. Onshore power supply reduces the emissions generated significantly while ships are berthed,” Slotte said.

The port itself is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030, it noted that 2035 is still the target year for the carbon neutrality goals for emissions from heavy traffic and machinery traffic.

“The measures to reduce emissions from heavy traffic are still uncertain, both nationally and globally. While electrification and alternative fuels are making their way to heavy traffic, we cannot yet produce a clear roadmap for the schedules and applications. Of course, as soon as it seems possible, we will bring the carbon neutrality targets forward in these areas, too,” Slotte said.

Related News

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

 (Image: MacGregor)

MacGregor Unveils New Heavy Lift Crane

 © aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

As Shanghai Reopens, California Ports Prepare for Cargo Surge

 While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

FLEET SAFETY TRAINING Officer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

Able Seaman - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int