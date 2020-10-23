28805 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 23, 2020

Port of Halifax's Extended Deepwater Berth Fully Operational

(Photo: Port of Halifax)

(Photo: Port of Halifax)

The extended South End Container Terminal in the Port of Halifax is now complete and is fully operational, having welcomed its first vessel, Zim Tarragona, on Friday.

With the extension project finished, the South End Container Terminal operated by PSA Halifax now has the longest and deepest container berth in Eastern Canada with 800 meters continuous length and 16 meters depth. The recent installation of a new Super Post-Panamax (SPPX) crane, the largest in Eastern Canada, brings the total compliment of SPPX quay cranes at PSA Halifax to five. Vessels over 15,000 TEU already calling further show how the Port of Halifax is a significant player amongst East Coast deep water ports and is taking part in the growing deployment of Ultra-Class Container Vessels.

“PSA Halifax handles the largest container vessels calling at any port in Canada and with the opening of the berth extension we have the capability to berth two ultra-class vessels simultaneously, or three vessels on the strategically important Mediterranean, North Europe and Regional trades that support Atlantic Canadian exporters and deliver for those global Ocean Carriers that frequent our terminal,” said Kim Holtermand, CEO & Managing Director, PSA Halifax.

“The ILA sees the completion of the pier extension as Halifax securing its place in North America’s Ultra-Class vessel ports,” said Kevin Piper, President, ILA Local 269. “We look forward to a bright future working with PSA Halifax.”

Halifax Port Authority President and CEO Captain Allan Gray said, “The completion of this project comes at the same time we are seeing the first of the 15,000+ TEU Ultra-Class Container Vessels calling at our port, and it will help ensure we remain a competitive international gateway which will provide tremendous benefit to national trade corridors, the local economy and the Province of Nova Scotia.”

