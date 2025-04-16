Subscribe
Port Esbjerg: Fairway Deepened to Expand Capacity

April 16, 2025

L to R: Commandor Michael Sichler, Defense Attaché at German Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; Major Thomas Sigvardt, Captain for the Danish Navy; Morten Jensen, Head of Unit European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency; Jesper Frost Rasmussen, Mayor of Esbjerg Municipality; Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Dillingham, Army Attaché at U.S. Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; Colonel Bruno Costanzo, Attaché de defense at France Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; and Brigadier Neil Be
After years of preparation and large-scale construction work, the fairway to Port Esbjerg has now been fully deepened. The upgrade enables access for larger vessels, increased cargo volumes, and new strategic opportunities in both the energy and defense sectors.

In total, 130,000,000 cubic feet (3,702,000 cubic meters) of seabed material were moved as part of the project, increasing the water depth from 30.5 to almost 50 feet (9.3 to 12.8 meters).

Three advantages mark this work:

  • The increased depth allows Port Esbjerg to accommodate larger and heavier vessels. The port now expects to double its cargo volume over the next decade.
  • Future offshore wind installation vessels and components are becoming larger and heavier. The new fairway ensures that Port Esbjerg can maintain and grow its position as Europe’s leading port for offshore wind shipments.
  • The deeper fairway enables Port Esbjerg to receive larger RoRo and military vessels. This enhances the port’s strategic importance to NATO and enables faster and more efficient response during periods of heightened readiness.

The project received USD$32 million (DKK 211 million) in funding from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). It also paved the way for Port Esbjerg’s designation as a strategic node in the EU’s Trans-European TransportNetwork (TEN-T).

The 13.4 mile-long (21.6 kilometer-long) fairway through Grådyb has now been fully deepened and a large portion of the dredged material has been reused to expand the southern areas of the port. Environmental impact assessments were carried out in close dialogue with authorities and the public. The entire project was completed on time and below budget.

The fairway deepening is part of a broader infrastructure development plan at and around Port Esbjerg.The rail connection to the port area has recently been extended, and new reinforced areas have been established for heavy logistics, with a particular focus on offshore wind.

With this upgrade, Port Esbjerg joins an exclusive group of European ports capable of handling this class of ships and cargo. The port is now well-positioned to play an active role in the global logistics shifts driven by geopolitical developments and changing global trade patterns.

