Port of Corpus Christi Opens New Executive Administration Building

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority officially dedicated the opening of its new Port Executive Administration Building on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The new 75,525-square-foot building sits at the entrance to the Inner Harbor and adjacent to the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center on Harbor Drive. The new state-of-the-art facility features modern technology and cooperative workspaces for both Port staff and its contractors and is nearly double the square footage of the prior headquarters.

With over $55 billion in economic development the Coastal Bend has experienced over the past decade, the Port of Corpus Christi had outgrown its previous headquarters. The new Executive Administration Building was the product of a progressive design-build procurement process. Richter Architects of Corpus Christi were the design architects while the general contractor was a joint venture of Beecroft Construction of Corpus Christi and Bartlett Cocke of San Antonio.

“Since it was officially established in 1922, the Port of Corpus Christi has been a driver of commerce and economic prosperity for the South Texas Coastal Bend region,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “The new Port Executive Administration Building not only builds upon the success of our past, but also prepares the Port of Corpus Christi Authority for future generations in a modern and collaborative work environment.”

The Port Authority’s new headquarters includes modernized technology engineered to facilitate increased business operations; improved workspace that now hosts several departments previously split between three disparate buildings; a world-class fitness center to ensure the health and wellness of Port employees; and conference rooms to accommodate team meetings and stakeholder events. The new facility also features several original art installations that showcase the Port’s role in commerce both locally and globally as interpreted by locally commissioned artists.

“This new facility marks the end of one era for the Port of Corpus Christi as well as a new beginning for the Port as a globally recognized leader in the energy market,” said Charles W. Zahn, Jr., Chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. “The Port Executive Administration Building is designed to benefit our most important asset – our people – and will serve as a shining beacon for maritime commerce in the State of Texas as our region and nation move into a new time of prosperity.”