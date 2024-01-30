Subscribe
Port of Corpus Christi Names Bertolami CFO

January 30, 2024

© brent coulter / Adobe Stock
© brent coulter / Adobe Stock

The Port of Corpus Christi has appointed Cindy Bertolami as its new CFO. Bertolami succeeds Kent Britton, who was appointed CEO in September.

Previously, Bertolami served four years as director of finance for the Port of Corpus Christi. She has more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles and has served as Interim CFO since September.

As CFO, Bertolami will oversee the port’s real estate, information technology, finance, accounting, procurement and risk management departments.

In her prior role as director of finance, Bertolami was responsible for a number of duties, including coordinating the completion of the port’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, improving efficiencies with financial accounting processes, and serving as project manager for timekeeping and financial software transitions. Under Bertolami’s leadership, the Port of Corpus Christi also maintained a 40-year history of receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

“Cindy brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role as Chief Financial Officer that will be a strong benefit to the Port of Corpus Christi team and our customers,” said Kent Britton, CEO for the Port of Corpus Christi. “I have no doubt she will not only continue this institution’s commitment to financial accountability and transparency, but also continue the push to improve our internal processes and systems.”

Ports North America Americas

