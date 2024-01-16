Subscribe
Search

Port of Los Angeles Finishes 2023 with Strong Growth

January 16, 2024

Source: Port of Los Angeles
Source: Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles closed out 2023 on a strong note, processing 747,335 TEUs, 2.5% more than last year. It was the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year gains.

December 2023 loaded imports landed at 369,477 TEUs, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 121,575 TEUs, an increase of 26% compared to 2022. Empty containers totaled 256,283 TEUs, an 8.5% decrease compared to last year.

Overall, the port finished 2023 handling 8,634,497 TEUs, about 13% less than the prior year. Trade declined in most categories at ports worldwide yet the Port of Los Angeles retained its position as the nation’s busiest container port for the 24th consecutive year.

“In 2024, our sights are set on community investment, sustainability progress and capturing additional market share,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “To drive cargo, we’re investing in a 10-year, $2 billion capital improvement program. We’ll also focus on secure technology enhancements to improve efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint. All that leads to additional jobs and the Port’s ability to re-invest more dollars back into our communities.”

Ports Cargo Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

Source: SITC

SITC and Xiamen Port Cooperate on Logistics
© nyiragongo / Adobe Stock

EU’s TEN-T to Include Energy Ports
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Container Rates Soar on Concerns of Prolonged Red Sea...
© Kirill / Adobe Stock

Oil Loadings Resume from Russia's Port of Novorossiisk...
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Shipping Container Price Surge to Reverse Due to...
Image courtesy Svitzer

Uzmar Delivers Svitzer Estelle

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

Houthi Attacks Expose China's Commercial Stakes in Red Sea

Houthi Attacks Expose China's Commercial Stakes in Red Sea

Video

Port of Virginia Powered by 100% Clean Energy

Port of Virginia Powered by 100% Clean Energy

Logistics News

Port of Los Angeles Finishes 2023 with Strong Growth

Port of Los Angeles Finishes 2023 with Strong Growth

Carrix Integrates Ceres Terminals into SSA Marine

Carrix Integrates Ceres Terminals into SSA Marine

Equatorial, TFG and Sinopec are Singapore's Top Three Marine Bunker Suppliers in 2023

Equatorial, TFG and Sinopec are Singapore's Top Three Marine Bunker Suppliers in 2023

Metelo Starts Gateway Zero

Metelo Starts Gateway Zero

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News