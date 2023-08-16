Subscribe
PhilaPort Names New Director of Engineering

August 16, 2023

Michael Day (Photo: PhilaPort)
Michael Day (Photo: PhilaPort)

PhilaPort announced it has promoted Michael Day, P.E as its new director of engineering.

Since joining PhilaPort in 2013, Day has been instrumental in guiding PhilaPort through its expansion, planning, implementing and overseeing construction projects that have contributed to the Port of Philadelphia becoming one of the fastest growing ports in the country.

As the new director of engineering, Day’s leadership and understanding of the PhilaPort mission will be integral in guiding the next phase of port expansion.

Day is a graduate of Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.

