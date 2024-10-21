Subscribe
Search

Peru's Chinese-built Mega Port to Soft Launch in Late November

October 21, 2024

© rjankovsky / Adobe Stock
© rjankovsky / Adobe Stock

Peru's massive Chancay port, which authorities hope will become a major shipping hub for South America-Asia trade, will ship two container ships a week beginning late next month, an executive for port operator Cosco Shipping said on Friday.

After the port's inauguration in mid-November, it will initially cover a direct route to Shanghai and then may ship to other points in the Asian market, depending on demand, said Carlos Tejada, general manager of Hong Kong-based Cosco's local subsidiary, Cosco Shipping Chancay Peru.

"At the end of November, we will begin the stage known as 'test conditioning,' which we expect to run until May. However, during this soft launch phase, we can already handle actual cargo, with two direct vessels per week," the executive told reporters following a Peruvian-Chinese business forum.

Tejada said that cabotage routes will be opened with smaller ships from Colombia, Ecuador and Chile, whose cargo will later be shipped to Asia from Chancay, initially in ships carrying up to 14,000 containers, which will then be progressively increased to larger vessels holding up to 24,000 containers.

Cosco Shipping Ports owns and will operate the port with a 60% stake, with the remaining 40% held by Peruvian miner Volcan, which is controlled by Glencore.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

Ports South America Infrastructure Americas Port Development

Related Logistics News

(File photo: Curtin Maritime)

Curtin Maritime Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract
(Image: Stena Line)

Stena Line and ABP to Build Freight Ferry Terminal at Port...
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

US LNG Exports Dip in September
© Óscar / Adobe Stock

Fire Erupts at Oil Depot in Crimea
© juerginho / Adobe Stock

River Level at Amazon Port Hits 122-year Low Amid Drought
Dredging vessel J.F.J. De Nul started dredging and reclamation works in Port Hedland, following strict environmental requirements. (Photo: Jan De Nul)

Dredging Commences at Australia's Port Hedland

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

Large Cocaine Shipment Found in Australia's Port Botany

Large Cocaine Shipment Found in Australia's Port Botany

Peru's Chinese-built Mega Port to Soft Launch in Late November

Peru's Chinese-built Mega Port to Soft Launch in Late November

PSA Starts Construction of Tuas Port Hub

PSA Starts Construction of Tuas Port Hub

Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk Cooperation Targets 90% Service Reliability

Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk Cooperation Targets 90% Service Reliability

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Shell claims that the oil spillage in Bukom, Singapore will not affect its operations
Iran's SLAL has won tenders to purchase 120,000 T of corn and barley
Brazil's Cosan rolls out top leadership changes, swaps CEO of Raizen