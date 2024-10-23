Subscribe
PERC Pushes for Propane Adoption in Material Handling Applications

October 23, 2024

Propane forklift (Credit: PERC)
Propane forklift (Credit: PERC)

In celebration of Clean Energy Month, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has highlighted propane’s role as a clean energy source for material handling applications.

Propane produces 52% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than an equivalent amount of U.S. grid electricity, making it a more environmentally friendly choice, according to PERC.

Propane is a clean-burning fuel that emits fewer greenhouse gases compared to gasoline and diesel.

Forklifts powered by propane produce significantly lower levels of harmful emissions, including nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter, contributing to better air quality for workers and surrounding.

Today’s ultra-low NOx propane engines are 90% cleaner than EPA standards, moving the industry closer to achieving near-zero emissions. In most states, NOx emissions from propane-powered forklift engines can be less than half that of battery-electric forklifts powered by the electric grid.

“Clean Energy Month is the perfect time to reevaluate your business’ current energy strategy. By transitioning to propane-powered forklifts, you can play a vital role in reducing your carbon footprint while benefiting from propane’s operational efficiencies.

“Material handling plays a crucial role in the logistics and manufacturing sectors, and propane-powered forklifts are becoming an essential part of the move towards cleaner energy solutions,” Bunsey said. “There’s a misconception that the energy solution is to electrify everything, but we’re urging people to consider the benefits of propane,” said Jim Bunsey, senior manager of business development at PERC.

Cargo Propane Alternative Fuels

