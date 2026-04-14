New Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Transported to Stockholm by Sea

A new pedestrian and cycle bridge has been transported to Stockholm by sea from Poland. It arrived in six large sections, the heaviest weighing as much as 152 tons. The sections were then towed onwards to the Slussen project, where the bridge will connect two parts of the city. The delivery demonstrates how the quays of Stockholm enable efficient and sustainable transport directly to final destinations in central Stockholm.

On April 12, the vessel Commander 1, towing the barge Carrier 17, arrived at Frihamnen Port in Stockholm carrying six bridge sections, which were manufactured in Poland. The sections measured between 9 by 15 meters and 25 by 10 meters, with a total length of 230 meters. They were lifted by the marine crane Lodbrok onto large pontoons for onward transport by sea to the Slussen project.

The new pedestrian and cycle bridge between Södermalm and the Old City is scheduled to open in the beginning of 2027.