Subscribe
Search

Paris Wheat Drops as Concern About Ukrainian Port Attack Fades

August 15, 2024

© Igor Strukov / Adobe Stock
© Igor Strukov / Adobe Stock

European wheat hit four-month lows on Thursday, surrendering earlier strength generated by a Russian attack on a Ukrainian grain port, as attention returned to slack export demand and cheap competition from Black Sea suppliers, traders said.

December wheat on the Paris-based Euronext closed down 1.7% at 215.75 euros ($236.96) a metric ton, the day's low and its lowest since late March.

This continued Wednesday's break below the 220 euro chart support level, partly because competition in export markets from cheap Russian and other Black Sea wheat.

September ended down 2.5% at 201.00 euros. The September contract was marked by adjustments before Thursday's expiry of options against the contract.

Wheat initially rose on Thursday after Russian missiles hit port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa harbour on Wednesday evening, raising fears of disruption to high volumes of Ukrainian shipborne grain exports.

"Signs are lacking that the Odesa attack was part of a more aggressive move against Ukrainian ports by Russia," a German trader said. "Port grain export terminals and grain ships are so big that the Russians could easily hit them if they wanted to."

"So many missiles are being shot around and some could hit port installations accidentally."

A French public holiday kept some major participants away.

"The weakness in the wheat market has been surprising, especially in Euronext," said Rabobank analyst Carlos Mera.

"The lower than expecting buying from Egypt earlier this week and the generally gloomy mood in corn and soy seems to continue to weigh on wheat prices globally, defying the negative production outlook in European crops."

France's 2024 soft wheat crop is set to be the smallest since the 1980s, also showing mixed quality.

The International Grains Council estimated France's wheat output at 27.5 million tons on Thursday, down from last season's 36.3 million.


(Reuters - Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Alan Barona)

Europe Cargo Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

US Grain Exports Up 12%, but China Imports Fall
© AlexPhotoStock / Adobe Stock

Port Strikes Halt Argentina Grain Shipments
(Photo: Forth Ports)

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth
(Credit: Mammoet)

Mammoet Selected as Exclusive Heavy-Lift Supplier to UK’s...
© Timon / Adobe Stock

Saipem Sees Business Opportunities in Green Ammonia,...
© alpegor / Adobe Stock

US Importers Balk at Return of $10,000 Container Shipping...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

US Maize Exports Rebound

US Maize Exports Rebound

Paris Wheat Drops as Concern About Ukrainian Port Attack Fades

Paris Wheat Drops as Concern About Ukrainian Port Attack Fades

DP World's First Half Profits Take a Hit from Middle East Tensions

DP World's First Half Profits Take a Hit from Middle East Tensions

Possible US Seaport Strike Could Snarl Supply Chains for Months

Possible US Seaport Strike Could Snarl Supply Chains for Months

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Tokyo braces for Tropical storm Ampil as homes evacuated, flights cancelled
North Dakota oil production succumbs to second straight month in June
EasyJet cancels flights to Portugal as cabin staff kick off three-day strike