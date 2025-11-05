Subscribe
Noatum Maritime, Bapco Upstream Sign Agreement for Marine Services at Bahrain LNG Terminal

November 5, 2025

© Noatum Maritime
© Noatum Maritime

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster offering a full portfolio of maritime solutions, announced it has been awarded a five-year contract by Bapco Upstream, to provide marine services at the Bahrain LNG Import Terminal (BLNG). Bapco Upstream is a subsidiary of the Bapco Energies Group, the integrated company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This latest agreement builds on a series of developments in Bahrain for Noatum Maritime since the beginning of the year, reflecting a focused strategy to expand its offering in the Kingdom.

Noatum Maritime Marine Services will provide critical marine support services for the offshore LNG terminal located near Khalifa Bin Salman Port which is a core component of the energy infrastructure of the Kingdom of Bahrain, designed to provide the Kingdom with a clean and reliable energy supply to meet the growth in demand for natural gas.

Under the terms of the agreement, services to be provided by Noatum Maritime Marine Services include, towage operations using high performance LNG-compliant tugboats, berthing and unberthing of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Units (FSU) alongside 24/7 emergency response and standby support, carried out by skilled pilots and crew ensuring safe and efficient operations.

