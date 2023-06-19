Subscribe
Search

Newport Shipping, NSB Group Tout Ship Widening Collaboration

June 19, 2023

Newport Shipping and NSB Group announced a plan to work together to develop their ship widening proposition for its customers. The NSB Group design will increase container capacity by up to 30% by implementing its unique widening concept, according to the company improving profit and resulting in a better Energy Efficiency Design Index for Existing Ships (EEXI).

The concept is about widening a container vessel in breadth while the existing main engine remains the same. Furthermore, other options are for bulbous bow optimization and propeller retrofit. During the widening process, the amount of reefer plugs can be increased to get more flexibility in the stowage plan. NSB has already carried out three ship widening projects for vessels in service for MSC, at the HRDD shipyard in China. The container intake grew from 4,872 TEU and 560 reefer plugs to 6,296 TEU and 1,131 reefer plugs.

Technology Shipbuilding Ship Repair & Conversion Cargo Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy IEC Telecom

IEC Telecom Debuts Starlink-Powered LEO-based Solution
Source: ONE

ONE to Instal Telematic Devices on Reefer Fleet
(Photo: Liebherr)

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS...
Image courtesy Marlink

Thenamaris to install Starlink LEO Internet
Source: ICTSI

ICTSI Breaks Ground on New Berth at Manila International...
© Aleksandr Lesik / Adobe Stock

UN Concerned by Lack of Grain Ships Going to One Ukrainian...

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

Video

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Logistics News

Study: Canada Would Benefit from Green Shipping Corridors

Study: Canada Would Benefit from Green Shipping Corridors

Doyle Returns to Lead Dredging Contractors of America

Doyle Returns to Lead Dredging Contractors of America

If Grain Deal Ends, UN Pledge on Russian Exports Will Go On - Russian Official

If Grain Deal Ends, UN Pledge on Russian Exports Will Go On - Russian Official

Change of Command at USCG R&D Center

Change of Command at USCG R&D Center

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News