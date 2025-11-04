AST Networks Unveils MODULA Connectivity Solution

AST Networks, satellite and remote connectivity specialists, have announced the launch of MODULA, a flexible and fully scalable modular approach to hybrid connectivity, designed to give maritime, offshore, and remote land-based customers the ability to tailor their connectivity to current requirements.

MODULA is built on a modular architecture which mixes and matches the best of LEO, GEO, and Cellular communication networks into a single, fully managed service. MODULA allows customers to assemble their own blend of connectivity, starting with essential services—such as basic comms or backup—and building up to high-speed broadband, global redundancy, safety services or low-latency capabilities as their operational demands evolve.

Available network building blocks include:

LEO – Global, high-speed, low-latency links

GEO – reliable coverage and resilience

Backup – robust, resilient voice/data for when other networks fail

Safety – certified GMDSS and safety compliance for crews or lone workers

Cellular – connectivity for nearshore or land-based deployments

AST LinkBox – smart routing, traffic management and failover, with a lifetime guarantee

MyAST Portal – central dashboard for visibility, monitoring, and control

Hybrid connectivity has become essential for organizations operating in remote and harsh environments. MODULA enables customers to:

Eliminate single points of failure with automatic failover between LEO, GEO,

and cellular

and cellular Prevent cost overruns with unlimited backup options and data management tools, protecting against costly LEO overage bills

Reuse existing hardware, including VSAT and L-band antennas, reactivating dormant equipment to reduce CAPEX

Scale over time, upgrade connectivity without hardware swaps or supplier changes

MODULA is available immediately to both maritime and land-based clients globally through AST Networks.