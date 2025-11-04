AST Networks Unveils MODULA Connectivity Solution

AST Networks, satellite and remote connectivity specialists, have announced the launch of MODULA, a flexible and fully scalable modular approach to hybrid connectivity, designed to give maritime, offshore, and remote land-based customers the ability to tailor their connectivity to current requirements.
MODULA is built on a modular architecture which mixes and matches the best of LEO, GEO, and Cellular communication networks into a single, fully managed service. MODULA allows customers to assemble their own blend of connectivity, starting with essential services—such as basic comms or backup—and building up to high-speed broadband, global redundancy, safety services or low-latency capabilities as their operational demands evolve.
Available network building blocks include:
Hybrid connectivity has become essential for organizations operating in remote and harsh environments. MODULA enables customers to:
MODULA is available immediately to both maritime and land-based clients globally through AST Networks.