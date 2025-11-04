Subscribe
Search

AST Networks Unveils MODULA Connectivity Solution

November 4, 2025

© AST Networks
© AST Networks

AST Networks, satellite and remote connectivity specialists, have announced the launch of MODULA, a flexible and fully scalable modular approach to hybrid connectivity, designed to give maritime, offshore, and remote land-based customers the ability to tailor their connectivity to current requirements.    

MODULA is built on a modular architecture which mixes and matches the best of LEO, GEO, and Cellular communication networks into a single, fully managed service. MODULA allows customers to assemble their own blend of connectivity, starting with essential services—such as basic comms or backup—and building up to high-speed broadband, global redundancy, safety services or low-latency capabilities as their operational demands evolve. 

Available network building blocks include:

  • LEO – Global, high-speed, low-latency links
  • GEO – reliable coverage and resilience
  • Backup – robust, resilient voice/data for when other networks fail
  • Safety – certified GMDSS and safety compliance for crews or lone workers
  • Cellular – connectivity for nearshore or land-based deployments
  • AST LinkBox – smart routing, traffic management and failover, with a lifetime guarantee
  • MyAST Portal – central dashboard for visibility, monitoring, and control

Hybrid connectivity has become essential for organizations operating in remote and harsh environments. MODULA enables customers to:

  • Eliminate single points of failure with automatic failover between LEO, GEO,  
    and cellular
  • Prevent cost overruns with unlimited backup options and data management tools, protecting against costly LEO overage bills
  • Reuse existing hardware, including VSAT and L-band antennas, reactivating dormant equipment to reduce CAPEX
  • Scale over time, upgrade connectivity without hardware swaps or supplier changes

MODULA is available immediately to both maritime and land-based clients globally through AST Networks. 

Technology Products Marine Equipment Industry News Activity New Product Communications Shipping connectivity

Related Logistics News

© Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland Sets Renewable, Zero-Carbon Power Record...
Selandia Seaways is set to operate on DFDS' Tunis-Marseille route. © DFDS

DFDS to Sell Freight Ferry for Fleet Optimization
Source: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Connects to Shore Power in New York
© DP World

DP World Introduces Container Handling Technology at...
© NPershaj / Adobe Stock

Poland Eyes Bids to Expand Floating LNG Terminal
© igus

igus Wins Award for Mobile Shore Power Outlet System

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Matson Paid $6.4 million in Port Fees to China

Matson Paid $6.4 million in Port Fees to China

Suez Canal Revenues Rise as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Suez Canal Revenues Rise as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Egypt's Suez Canal Revenues Rise 14% as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Egypt's Suez Canal Revenues Rise 14% as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Port of Oakland Sets Renewable, Zero-Carbon Power Record in 2024, Secures Clean Energy Storage Agreement

Port of Oakland Sets Renewable, Zero-Carbon Power Record in 2024, Secures Clean Energy Storage Agreement

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

CANADA-CRUDE-Discount on Western Canada Select narrows
Lula: CELAC summit will discuss Venezuela and US military presence
American Airlines reduces some management and support roles