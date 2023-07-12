Netherlands-Based ZHD Stevedores Orders All-Electric Crane

ZHD Stevedores orders first all-electric transshipment crane CBG 500 E from Liebherr.

The crane, which was recently launched on the market, has a lifting capacity of up to 105 tonnes in hook operation and a maximum grab capability of up to 90 tonnes. The crane will be used for bulk handling in the area of Rotterdam and the ZHD terminals in Dordrecht and Moerdijk.

The prototype of the all-electric CBG 500 E will remain on the test rig at Liebherr’s factory in Rostock until Q3 2023. It will then be installed on ZHD’s refurbished barge Ahoy 50 and used for bulk handling in sheltered waters of the Netherlands. With the crane’s extended outreach and application-specific features, direct transshipment, i.e., loading and unloading of barges and ships without additional loading equipment, will be possible.

The Ahoy 50 floating crane will be able to operate either with shore power supply or with onboard power supply when connection to the terminal is not available. The onboard electricity will be generated by newly installed Stage V gensets, conforming the latest emission standards in the business.

The crane features an energy recovery system, LiCaTronic, and a suite of tailor-made features have been adopted in cooperation with ZHD. These included the external comfort access to the cabin, the optional enlargement of the cabin to 10m3 and an optimised boom design.

The crane offers a handling performance of up to 2,000 tonnes per hour and a maximum outreach of 50 metres. The specially designed lattice boom makes it particularly rigid and light, which further improves the turnover performance and at the same time reduces energy requirements. The extension of the cabin and the high positioning ensure that the crane operator has an optimal viewing angle on all processes.

ZHD has adopted an early preference for electric options. Compared to non-electric alternatives, the crane does not need hydraulic oil within the drive system. Power consumption is also reduced, since there is no hydraulic circuit that would require continuous empowering of the main drives. The constellation of advanced inverter technology, power storage and application-specific power management leads to a potent drive system with simultaneous reduction of required energy. The CBG 500 E is thus a heavy-duty transshipment crane that operates emission-free, says Liebherr.

The crane is expected to be operational around December 2023/January 2024.