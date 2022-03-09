28953 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 9, 2022

Neptune to Deliver Spreader Pontoon for Femern

(Image: Neptune Marine)

(Image: Neptune Marine)

The Netherlands-based Neptune Marine said it has been contracted to delivery a new spreader pontoon for Femern Link Contractors (FLC). Delivery is scheduled the second quarter of 2023.

FLC, a joint venture in charge of the design and construction of a new immersed tunnel between Denmark and Germany, will use the vessel for the tunnel construction. Its main function will be back fulling of the tunnel elements with sand. The vessel accommodates up to 30 persons.

The Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link will consist of a motorway and rail connection including a 18 km long tunnel that will allow travelling faster and safer between Scandinavia and continental Europe. Once completed, it will be the world’s longest immersed tunnel and the longest tunnel for both road and rail traffic.

Related News

(Image: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Missouri River Projects Being Developed

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Kherson / Image Credit: ronedya/AdobeStock

Russian Troops Enter Strategic Ukrainian Port of Kherson

 © arnuphapy / Adobe Stock

Marine Insurers Widen High-risk Area as Ukraine Conflict Escalates

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Purser-Temporary

● Galveston, Texas, United States

Summer Sea Term 2022 - Mental Health Counselor

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States

Technical Head

● Megane Marine Services ● Fujairah, Fujairah, U.A.E.

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Dumper Driver

● Denmark
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int