Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wolff Acquisition

Navantia UK, a subsidiary of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, has completed the acquisition of Harland & Wolff’s facilities in Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish.

Under Navantia UK’s management, all four facilities will benefit from extensive expertise in shipbuilding, fabrication and complex program management, supporting both a highly skilled workforce and robust supply chain.

The transaction ensures the continuation of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program, comprising three ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary to support the UK Carrier Strike Group.

These vessels will be built at the Belfast and Appledore facilities alongside Navantia’s facilities in Spain.

Navantia UK said it plans significant development of the yards for the defense, maritime and green energy sectors.

“The completion of this acquisition marks a significant milestone for Navantia UK and demonstrates our long-term commitment to UK industry. By combining Harland & Wolff’s proud heritage and facilities with Navantia’s global expertise in defense, maritime and renewable energy, we are creating an exceptional platform for growth,” said Ricardo Domínguez, Chairman of Navantia.

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals. All current employees have transferred to Navantia UK with their existing terms and conditions preserved.