Thursday, November 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 4, 2021

National Waterways Foundation Elects New Chairman, Trustees and Officers

Matt Woodruff (Photo: Kirby Corporation)

At its Board of Trustees meeting held November 2 in St. Louis, the National Waterways Foundation (NWF) elected Matt Woodruff, Vice President of Public & Government Affairs, Kirby Corporation, as Chairman for a term expiring in 2023. He succeeds consultant Rick Calhoun as Chairman (2020-2021).

The NWF, which develops the intellectual and factual arguments for an efficient, well-funded and secure inland waterways system, also elected the following Officers to serve one-year terms expiring in 2022

  • President: *Tracy Zea, Waterways Council, Inc
  • Vice Chairman: *Robert McCoy, Amherst Madiso
  • Treasurer: Karl Jefferson, LIUN
  • Secretary: Deb Calhoun, Waterways Council, Inc.
        *NWF Trustee

Anne Thompson, National Corn Growers Association, was elected as a Trustee for a three-year term expiring in 2024.

She joins NWF’s Trustees:

  • Thomas A. Allegretti, American Waterways Operators
  • Kristin Beck, LaFargeHolcim
  • Cherrie Felder, Channel Shipyard Companies
  • Bobby Frederick, National Grain & Feed Association
  • Teri Goodmann, City of Dubuque
  • Karl Jefferson, LIUNA
  • H. Merritt Lane, Canal Barge Company
  • Robert McCoy, Amherst Madison
  • Brian Mueller, Heartland Companies
  • Mario Munoz, Turn Services
  • Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, Seamen's Church Institute
  • Tim Parker, Parker Towing Company
  • Dr. Craig Philip, Vanderbilt University
  • Chad Pregracke, Living Lands & Waters
  • Stephen Sheridan
  • Nelson Spencer, Jr., The Waterways Journal
  • Peter H. Stephaich, Campbell Transportation Company
  • Clark Todd, Blessey Marine
  • Kirsten Wallace, Upper Mississippi River Basin Association
  • Rodney Weinzierl, Illinois Corn Growers Association
  • Tracy Zea, Waterways Council, Inc.

“I am proud to chair the National Waterways Foundation with the Officers and Trustees who represent a wide range of maritime expertise and who are committed to our mission. Their experience serves the Foundation well in its work to build the intellectual foundation that supports our nation’s inland waterways,” said Chairman Matt Woodruff.

