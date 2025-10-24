Subscribe
Tanco Boosts Jeffersonville Port Capacity with $750K Fertilizer Expansion

October 24, 2025

(Credit: Ports of Indiana)
(Credit: Ports of Indiana)

Tanco Terminals is expanding its liquid barge facility at the Ports of Indiana–Jeffersonville to meet rising demand for blended fertilizers across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

The $750,000 expansion includes two new 45,000-gallon tanks designed to support regional cooperative Premier Ag, which is the customer of Tanco Terminals. The tanks will enable on-demand blending of fertilizer additives tailored to local soil conditions, a capability expected to increase throughput and improve service to farmers.

“This expansion is about more than just infrastructure - it’s about aligning with the needs of our customers and the market. Premier Ag’s commitment to the Jeffersonville facility was a major driver in our investments, which not only meet today’s needs but also anticipate future growth,” said Kip Middendorf, Vice President and Managing Director of Tanco Terminals.

The expansion supports the cooperative’s strategy to source products globally and blend them locally, while providing greater flexibility through the port’s multimodal access by barge, rail, and truck.

Tanco, a family-owned business operating at Jeffersonville since 2000, said the facility footprint allows for up to four additional tanks in future phases. Plans are also under way to enable round-the-clock truck loading during peak agricultural seasons.

“Tanco Terminals plays an extremely important role in the industrial supply chain for farmers, construction, manufacturing and transportation interests at both ends of Indiana and for the surrounding states,” added Jody Peacock, Ports of Indiana CEO

Founded in 1977, Tanco Terminals also operates a liquid-bulk terminal at Ports of Indiana–Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan. The company said it is exploring further expansion and diversification at Jeffersonville as part of its long-term growth strategy.

