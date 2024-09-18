Subscribe
Mills Takes the Tech Lead at NASH Maritime

September 18, 2024

Bruce Mills takes the Technology lead at Nash Maritime. Image courtesy Nash Maritime
NASH Maritime (part of APEM Group) appointed Bruce Mills as its Technology lead, with full responsibility for the development of NASH Maritime’s technology advisory and software business.

Mills started his career with the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency working on the development and implementation of the UK’s Port Marine Safety Code, having done a maritime studies degree at Southampton Solent University (Warsash Maritime Academy).

He went on to join Transas Marine International (which was subsequently acquired by Wärtsilä Marine) and served in numerous senior roles in Sales, Management and Business Development.

