Methanol Superstorage Solution for Existing Ships Earns LR AIP

A new and space efficient retrofit methanol storage solution from SRC Group has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from Lloyd’s Register (LR). Methanol Superstorage offers the potential for ships with years of service ahead to be considered for transition to this alternative marine fuel.

While renewably-sourced methanol fits the net-zero framework laid out by the IMO, and is fairly easy to store and handle, it takes twice as much to generate the same energy as HFO. On board ship, this is a major storage issue, especially because low flashpoint fuel tanks conventionally require cofferdams.

Although space penalties can be addressed in newbuild ship design, even the youngest existing ships were not built with retrofitting methanol in mind. Methanol Superstorage avoids cofferdams by constructing tank walls using Sandwich Plate System Technology, in a solution boosting volume by up to 85%. The extraordinary gain can be retrofitted with minimal impact on the general arrangement.

“Methanol Superstorage reinvents methanol storage using the proven SPS Technology system," said Hannes Lilp, CEO, SRC Group. "Instead of a cofferdam which extends – at least - to 600mm, the solution uses a 25mm thick SPS barrier to protect the tank from fire and as a triple barrier against leakage.”