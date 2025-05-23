Subscribe
Search

PMA: Panama-Flagged Vessels Must Notify of Ship-to-Ship Transfers

May 23, 2025

© Adobe Stock/alexandermils
© Adobe Stock/alexandermils

Panama's Maritime Authority said on Friday it will reinforce controls for ship-to-ship operations by Panama-flagged vessels, following an increase in the use of "dark-fleet" tankers to skirt sanctions or evade environmental requirements.

The U.S. has increased pressure on countries with large vessel registries to help enforce sanctions, including Panama, which gives its flag to more than 8,500 ships. U.S. President Donald Trump has used his criticism of the expansion of a dark fleet of tankers moving sanctioned oil to threaten the Panama Canal with a takeover.

In recent months, Panama has withdrawn several vessels from its registry following investigations over norm violations. In February, the Maritime Authority said it was not "a haven for sanctions evasion."

According to a resolution published earlier this month, all Panama-flagged ships over 150 tons of gross weight must notify Panama's Maritime Authority about their intended ship-to-ship transfers at least two days before operations.

Notifications must include information about the vessels involved, place of the transfer, type and volume of hydrocarbons and fulfillment of international maritime rules.

Dark-fleet ships that transfer oil at sea often turn off their localization transponders or manipulate coordinates to hide the operations.

(Reuters/Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Mark Porter, Kirsten Donovan)

Shipping Panama

Related Logistics News

Port of Duqm (Credit: Port of Duqm)

Investcorp to Invest $550M in Oman’s Port of Duqm...
© Adobe Stock/be free

US Freight Industry Hopes for Back-to-School Demand Boost...
DFDS celebrated 10,000 sailings in the Mediterranean. © DFDS

DFDS Reaches 10,000 Sailings in Türkiye
Hapag-Lloyd has seen an increase in demand for freight traffic this week between the United States and China, following a cooling in the countries' trade tensions. Credit: Adobe Stock/olrat

Hapag-Lloyd Freight Demand Boosted by US-China Trade Truce
BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association, has elected Paul Pathy as President. Credit: BIMCO

Paul Pathy of Fednav Elected BIMCO President
Egypt's Suez Canal chief Osama Rabie said they are considering offering discounts ranging from 12% to 15% on transit fees. Credit: Adobe Stock/ Val Traveller

Egypt's Suez Canal Chief Shares Possible Discounts on...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

PMA: Panama-Flagged Vessels Must Notify of Ship-to-Ship Transfers

PMA: Panama-Flagged Vessels Must Notify of Ship-to-Ship Transfers

Sovcomflot Plunges to $393m Loss in Q1 Amidst Sanctions

Sovcomflot Plunges to $393m Loss in Q1 Amidst Sanctions

BAE Systems Set to Open $250M Shiplift Facility in Florida

BAE Systems Set to Open $250M Shiplift Facility in Florida

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore Indiana-Belgian Partnership

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore Indiana-Belgian Partnership

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

IndiGo denied requests to divert a flight due to severe weather, India claims
United Airlines and its Flight Attendants reach tentative contract agreement with union, says
Documents show that Niger intends to reduce Chinese oil workers