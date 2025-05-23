Subscribe
Search

Sovcomflot Plunges to $393m Loss in Q1 Amidst Sanctions

May 23, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Timon - stock.adobe.com
© Adobe Stock/Timon - stock.adobe.com

Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot plunged to a net loss of $393 million in the first quarter, blaming the slump on new Western sanctions that have led to operational problems, lower revenues and some vessels sitting idle.

Sovcomflot's financial pressures show the impact of sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine at a time when Russia's economy is weakening and exporters are cutting back on rail shipments.

Western countries imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot and its fleet in 2024 to try and reduce Russia's revenue from oil sales that can finance its military.

In January, the United States added new Sovcomflot vessels to the list of sanctioned assets and withdrew a U.S. licence, granted last year, that had allowed some vessels in its fleet to operate despite sanctions.

Sovcomflot, which reported a 49% year-on-year drop in first-quarter revenue to $278.5 million, said the January sanctions had made a particularly substantial impact, creating additional commercial and operational difficulties.

"The intensification of Western sanctions has made it more difficult to operate the fleet and led to lower revenues and downtime for some sanctioned vessels," Sovcomflot said in a statement.

Sovcomflot's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell almost 69% year-on-year to $105 million. Sovcomflot considers the sanctions to be illegal.

The bulk of the net loss was marked as a non-cash loss under depreciation and amortisation, referring to ships being revalued.

As all Sovcomflot's business is calculated in foreign currency, there were also foreign exchange losses due to the rouble's strengthening, said an industry analyst who declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

"The results are bad, of course, but not terrible," the analyst said, adding that the revenue loss suggested Sovcomflot has raised the discounts it offers on transportation rates.

The tightened U.S. sanctions, imposed by Joe Biden's administration, had briefly disrupted Russia's flourishing oil trade with China and India.

Moscow's efforts to circumvent shipping sanctions last week saw Russia send a fighter jet into NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea during an attempt to stop a Russian-bound oil tanker thought to be part of Moscow's "shadow fleet".

(Reuters/Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow; editing by David Evans, Tomasz Janowski and Louise Heavens)

Tanker Sanctions

Related Logistics News

Source: ICTSI

Mexican Port Acquires Two Large Quay Cranes
Port Authority of New South Wales has welcomed the NSW Government’s appointment of John McKenna as Chief Executive Officer of the State-owned Corporation. Credit: Port Authority of New South Wales

Port Authority of NSW Announces New CEO
Source: Israeli Air Force

Israel Bombs Yemen's Hodeidah Port
U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Sector New York conduct container inspections alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix

Coast Guard, Partners Target Containers at Port of New...
On May 1, the Port of Gulfport will implement continuous autonomous subsea surveillance, using Ocean Aero’s technology, the Triton AUSV. Credit: Ocean Aero

Ocean Aero to Continuously Monitor the Port of Gulfport...
Shipping representatives at the 2nd Forum on the Commercialization of Biofuels for Maritime Vessels on 23 April in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: Ulsan Port Authority

Ulsan Port Authority Encourages Marine Biofuel Adoption as...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

PMA: Panama-Flagged Vessels Must Notify of Ship-to-Ship Transfers

PMA: Panama-Flagged Vessels Must Notify of Ship-to-Ship Transfers

Sovcomflot Plunges to $393m Loss in Q1 Amidst Sanctions

Sovcomflot Plunges to $393m Loss in Q1 Amidst Sanctions

BAE Systems Set to Open $250M Shiplift Facility in Florida

BAE Systems Set to Open $250M Shiplift Facility in Florida

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore Indiana-Belgian Partnership

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore Indiana-Belgian Partnership

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Portugal's TAP records larger loss as competition and strike bite
Six people confirmed dead in plane crash in San Diego
RIA reports that a Russian-Italian prisoner was sentenced to 29 years in jail by RIA for an 'act' of terror committed against Ukraine.