Subscribe
Search

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Launches Europe’s First Electric Tugboat

May 19, 2025

Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges
Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium has launched the Volta 1, Europe's first fully electric tugboat.

The tugboat follows previous world firsts such as the Hydrotug (hydrogen-driven) and the Methatug (methanol-driven).

The Volta 1 is a Reversed Stern Drive (RSD) tugboat designed on a double bow principle and equipped with a patented Twin Fin skeg for optimal stability and maneuverability. As a result, it can be used flexibly as a front and back tugboat.

With its battery capacity of 2,782 MWh, recharged in as little as two hours via a powerful 1.5 MW charging station, the Volta 1 is completely emission-free and can cruise for up to 12 hours. Its towing power of 70 tons guarantees the same performance as a traditional diesel tug boat.

The Volta 1 is part of a broader renewal of the tug-boat fleet, and five other energy-efficient RSD tugs will replace older vessels. The tug service, responsible for nearly 85% of port-related CO₂ emissions, is thus undergoing a profound pivot to low emissions.

As the fifth-largest bunker port in the world, Port of Antwerp-Bruges also aims to become a full-fledged multi-fuel port. It therefore wants to offer low-carbon alternatives in addition to bio- and conventional fuels. Over the past year and a half, the port introduced the world's first hydrogen and methanol-powered tugs.

By testing these technologies side by side in the field, Port of Antwerp-Bruges can determine which solution scores best in terms of emissions, cost, autonomy and performance.

Damen, which built the world's first electric tugboat in 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand, began construction of the six RSD tugs for Port of Antwerp-Bruges in 2023 in Vietnam, including the Volta 1.

Specifications of the Volta 1:

24.73 meters long, 13.13 meters wide and a depth of 6.5 meters
Weight of 607 tons
Towing power of 70 tons
Speed of 12 knots
2,782 MWh lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) batteries charged in 2 hours (12 hours of sailing capacity)
1.5 MW charging station

Shipbuilding Ports Tug Electric Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons Eliminates Emissions Using 100% Renewable...
(Credit: Aptamus)

Aptamus Picks Aker Solutions’ Entr for LCO2 Terminal...
© Nelson Antione / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM to Acquire Turkish Borusan's Logistics Subsidiary
Source: Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana Opens Mount Vernon Railroad
GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. Credit: Konecranes

GCT Global Container Terminals Orders Hybrid and...
The Office of the United States Trade Representative issued a detailed notice on April 17, 2025, regarding actions and proposed actions in response to China's alleged targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kristina Blokhin

USTR: New Measures Target Chinese Maritime Sector

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Mexican Port Acquires Two Large Quay Cranes

Mexican Port Acquires Two Large Quay Cranes

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Launches Europe’s First Electric Tugboat

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Launches Europe’s First Electric Tugboat

AAPA Pushes Back on Chinese Crane Tariff Plan

AAPA Pushes Back on Chinese Crane Tariff Plan

Wilson Sons Eliminates Emissions Using 100% Renewable Energy at Rio Grande Container Terminal

Wilson Sons Eliminates Emissions Using 100% Renewable Energy at Rio Grande Container Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Mexican Navy sailing vessel crashes into Brooklyn Bridge injuring several
CEO of the busiest US port says that tariffs will not lead to a cargo boom.
Sources say that energy investor Five Point is targeting $2 billion in revenue from the sale of Northwind pipelines.