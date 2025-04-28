Subscribe
CMA CGM Welcomes its First Indian Flagged Vessel at Nhava Sheva Free Port Terminal

April 28, 2025

The CMA CGM Group welcomed the arrival of the first Indian flagged containership registered by a major foreign carrier, CMA CGM Vitoria, at Nhava Sheva Free port Terminal. Credit: CMA CGM
The CMA CGM Group welcomed the arrival of the first Indian flagged containership registered by a major foreign carrier, CMA CGM Vitoria, at Nhava Sheva Free port Terminal. Credit: CMA CGM

The CMA CGM Group welcomed the arrival of the first Indian flagged containership registered by a major foreign carrier, CMA CGM Vitoria, at Nhava Sheva Free port Terminal on April 28, 2025, in the presence of Honourable Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, Shri Shantanu Thakur.

Mr. Atit Mahajan, General Manager, CMA CGM India, hosted the welcoming ceremony, which was attended by key dignitaries from India’s Ministry of states for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), diplomats, partners and CMA CGM India employees.

With a total capacity of 2592 TEU, CMA CGM Vitoria serves India on the Group’s BIGEX Network, one of the most comprehensive offers of direct links between India, the Gulf, and the Red Sea, performing weekly calls from Nhava Sheva and Mundra.

In addition to its first local flag registration in India, the Group will register three more vessels in the coming months. CMA CGM also becomes the first foreign shipping line to register a containerized vessel in the International Financial Services Centre, GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City, in India. 

With a 34-year presence in India and a workforce of 17,000 employees, CMA CGM plays a key role in connecting the country to the rest of the world through 19 weekly maritime services. In addition to its shipping operations, the Group is actively developing port infrastructure in India, thanks to strategic investments in terminals located at Nhava Sheva Freeport (NSFT), near Mumbai, and at Mundra Port. 

CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM’s logistics subsidiary, operates across 105 sites in 31 Indian cities, managing around 900,000 square meters of warehouse space. The acquisition of Stellar VCS in 2023 further strengthened CEVA Logistics’ role in India’s contract logistics sector, offering global expertise and innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

Ports Container Ships Government Update Shipping India

