e-Methanol Production Deal Done at Port of Açu

e-Fuels powerhouse HIF Global unveiled its first project in Brazil, signing a land reservation contract with Port of Açu to develop a facility to produce up to 800,000 tons per year of e-Methanol.

“We have been operating the world´s first e-Fuels facility for over a year in southern Chile, demonstrating e-Fuels are a real and concrete solution to fight climate change now," said Cesar Norton, President and CEO, HIF Global.

The company is actively seeking e-Fuels development sites globally, a move that could help shipping companies make tough future fuel decisions, as green fuel availability remains a sticking point in the maritime fuel transition.

The Port of Açu, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro, has obtained the preliminary environmental license for the development of a hydrogen and derivatives hub. The port complex stands out as an important logistics and industrial center and is now positioning itself as a player in the renewable energy sector. The HIF project is expected to attract new investment and boost the local economy.

