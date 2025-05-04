Subscribe
Search

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Finalizes Acquisition of Armacup

May 4, 2025

Source: Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Source: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has acquired the remaining shares in Armacup, bringing the shareholding percentage from 65 to 100%.

Armacup is a New Zealand-headquartered shipping company that has pioneered the Japanese used car trade since the 1980s. Armacup has since then expanded its position in the Asia-Oceania trade, servicing leading and emerging OEMs in Japan, China and South Korea.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen says the acquisition will further enhance the synergies between Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Armacup. It is a strategic move that will bring growth opportunities in the Asia-Oceania trade through Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s capacity and its existing investment in integrated logistics offerings in Australia, says Xavier Leroi, Chairman of the Board at Armacup and COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Existing synergies between Armacup and Wallenius Wilhelmsen include a shared pool of vessels, agencies in China and Australia and a shared customer base.

The transaction was closed on April 30, 2025.

Logistics Cargo Car Carriers

Related Logistics News

Maersk said on Tuesday it had maintained all its scheduled trans-Pacific sailings to date, albeit downsising some vessels, despite the uncertainty caused by U.S. import tariffs and the trade war between the United States and China. Credit: Adobe Stock/Fotokon

Maersk: All Trans-Pacific Sailings Maintained Despite...
Source: Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana Opens Mount Vernon Railroad
Source: MIRRAT

Australian Regulator Greenlights Qube's RoRo Terminal Deal
© Leonid / Adobe Stock

Dry Bulk to Suffer Under China Tariffs
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Trump's Tariffs Risk of Shipping Chaos
© Nightman1965 / Adobe Stock

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall After US Imposes More Tariffs

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored to Perfection!

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored to Perfection!

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Greensand’s CO2 Transit Terminal at Port Esbjerg Starts Taking Shape

Greensand’s CO2 Transit Terminal at Port Esbjerg Starts Taking Shape

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Finalizes Acquisition of Armacup

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Finalizes Acquisition of Armacup

Bulls Joins TVO's Global Business Development Team

Bulls Joins TVO's Global Business Development Team

DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Invest $100M to Boost Capacity at Manila South Harbor

DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Invest $100M to Boost Capacity at Manila South Harbor

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

South Korean mills purchased 35,800 t wheat from US traders, traders claim
Malaysia Prime Minister confident on resolving Petronas-Petros dispute
Portugal's power swaps with Spain are still suspended amid a blackout investigation