Israeli Firm Gets Final Permit for US Wave Energy Demo

April 2, 2025

Illustration (Credit: Eco Wave Power)
Eco Wave Power, an onshore wave energy technology company, has received a final permit for the construction and demonstration of its wave energy technology in San Pedro, California.

The Revocable Permit 25-05 by the Port of Los Angeles was executed on behalf of the Executive Director, Eugene D. Seroka on March 27, 2025.

This permit is the final approval required for Eco Wave Power to start construction of its pilot project, following it receiving a federal Nationwide Permit (NWP) 52 for Water-Based Renewable Energy Generation Pilot Projects granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2024.

With all necessary permits secured, the company is set to move forward with implementation, which is expected to be completed within two or three months.

The pilot project, co-funded by Shell Marine Renewable Energy (Shell MRE), marks a significant milestone in advancing clean energy solutions by utilizing wave power to generate electricity.

Under the permit, Eco Wave Power is authorized to utilize approximately 10,396 square feet of land and 2,016 square feet of water area for the installation and operation of its cutting-edge wave energy conversion system.

The project, developed in partnership with AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, will involve installing up to eight wave energy floaters on the piles of an existing concrete wharf structure at Municipal Pier One.

An energy conversion unit, consisting of two 20-foot shipping containers, will be placed on the wharf deck and connected to the floaters. With the conversion unit already shipped and located on-site, Eco Wave Power plans to complete installation by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

"This permit represents a major step forward for Eco Wave Power's expansion into the U.S. market. We are excited to collaborate with the Port of Los Angeles, AltaSea, and Shell MRE to bring our innovative, sustainable energy technology to one of the most significant ports in the country,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power.

