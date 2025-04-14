Subscribe
Watch: Port of Rotterdam Conducts Ammonia Bunkering Pilot

April 14, 2025

Source: Port of Rotterdam
An ammonia bunkering pilot has been undertaken between two vessels at a terminal in the port of Rotterdam.

The pilot, conducted on April 12, involved transferring 800 cubic meters of liquid, cold ammonia at -33 degrees Celsius between two ships. This took about 2.5 hours and was conducted alongside a new quay at the Maasvlakte 2 APM terminal.

Various parties collaborated on the pilot, facilitated by the Port of Rotterdam Authority. OCI, owner and operator of the port’s ammonia terminal, partnered with Trammo, which supplied the two tankers carrying OCI’s ammonia.

James Fisher Fendercare provided equipment and expertise to ensure the safe execution of the ship-to-ship transfer at the berth location provided by APM Terminal. Bunker barge operator Victrol shared its bunkering expertise during the preparation of the pilot.

The DCMR Environmental Protection Agency, Rijnmond Safety Region (VRR), and the Joint Fire Service (GB) were involved to ensure the pilot was conducted safely and smoothly.

The demonstration validated the port of Rotterdam safety framework for ammonia bunkering, establishing that it is possible to do this safely and without ammonia release in the port.

For ammonia, the pilot concludes level 6 and raises the port’s readiness to level 7, with all safety procedures ready to allow bunkering on a project basis.

Bunkering Ammonia Alternative Fuels Green Ports

