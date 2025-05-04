Bulls Joins TVO's Global Business Development Team

Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO), a developer of solutions for the offshore industry, expanded its global business development team with the addition of Barry Bulls as the new Business Development Lead for the US team.

“Our track record for addressing critical offshore challenges demonstrates the value of developing creative solutions based on established technology,” says TVO President Jim Maher. “Investing in people is foundational to consistently living up to that reputation, and expanding our expert team is our way of ensuring TVO’s essential services are accessible to companies that need reliable ways to resolve subsea challenges.”

Bulls will work directly with companies that are looking for technical solutions that meet local performance and safety requirements. With 34 years in the oil and gas industry, he brings to the table not only a solid engineering background but also extensive experience in project management and execution. Bulls’ knowledge of top tensioned risers, floating production systems, and subsea systems integration, combined with technical sales and management experience, will be indispensable for companies looking to identify appropriate and practical solutions that can be implemented without undue expense or compromises to safety.

“I’m looking forward to putting my experience in the offshore industry to work helping companies find solutions to critical operational challenges,” Bulls says. “My firsthand involvement with complex subsea environments puts me in a position to quickly understand the relevant technical issues and help companies move from indecision and inactivity to problem-solving and progress.”

According to TVO Vice President Kevin Chell, adding experienced industry experts like Bulls to the team is essential to meeting evolving industry needs. “Having the right people in place to interface with companies that are contending with technical and operational challenges positions us to better serve the global industry and underscores our commitment to offshore oil and gas development,” Chell says.