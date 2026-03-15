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Additional LNG Exports from Plaquemines LNG Approved

March 15, 2026

© CrackerClips / Adobe Stock
© CrackerClips / Adobe Stock

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has authorized an immediate 13% increase in exports at Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG Terminal in Louisiana.

The authorization allows additional exports of up to 0.45 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of U.S. natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries from the Plaquemines LNG Terminal.

Plaquemines LNG is now authorized to immediately export a total of 3.85 Bcf/d to both FTA and non-FTA countries.

“At a time when Iran and its terrorist proxies attempt to disrupt the global energy supply, the Trump Administration remains committed to strengthening American energy dominance,” said Secretary Wright. “Thanks to President Trump and American innovators, the U.S. is not only the largest producer and exporter of LNG but will more than double its LNG exports in the coming years. We will see meaningful additions to U.S. LNG export capacity at Plaquemines immediately and other facilities commencing operations in future weeks and months.”

Plaquemines LNG commenced exports in December 2024 and has rapidly been able to increase its export levels to over 3 Bcf/d.

The United States is the world’s largest natural gas producer and exporter. Since the President ended the previous administration's LNG export approval ban, the Department has approved more than 18.6 Bcf/d of LNG export authorizations—a capacity well in excess of the United States’ export capacity on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day in 2025.

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