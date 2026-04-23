Golden Pass LNG Ships First Export Cargo from Texas Terminal

Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, has loaded and shipped its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from its export terminal in Sabine Pass in Texas, marking a step toward full commercial operations.

Golden Pass LNG expects to export about 18 million tonnes of LNG per year once the terminal is fully operational.

Construction and commissioning of additional liquefaction trains are ongoing, with Trains 2 and 3 expected to come online following stable operation of Train 1.

“Today’s first LNG export cargo is a defining moment for Golden Pass, our workforce, the community, and the nation.

“As we advance toward full commercial operations, we are proud to have commenced supplying reliable U.S. LNG to the global market. I want to take this opportunity to thank the employees, contractors, regulators, community members, QatarEnergy, and ExxonMobil for their role and support in delivering this impactful milestone,” said Alex Savva, President and Chief Executive of Golden Pass LNG.

“The successful commencement of LNG exports from our Sabine Pass terminal marks the fulfillment of the vision our shareholders - QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil - set in motion when they committed to this project years ago,” added Jeff Hammad, Golden Pass LNG’s Chief Commercial Officer.