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ADNOC LNG Tanker Crosses Strait of Hormuz

April 27, 2026

Source: ADNOC L&S
Source: ADNOC L&S

An LNG tanker managed by UAE's ADNOC has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and appears to be near India, ship-tracking data showed on Monday.

If confirmed, this will be the first loaded LNG tanker to cross the strait since the Iran war started on February 28. Adnoc did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The 136,357-cubic-meter tanker, which is managed by Adnoc Logistics & Services and was last seen in the Gulf on March 30, has shown up off the west coast of India, suggesting it has crossed the Strait of Hormuz after several weeks without signal, according to data from ICIS LNG Edge, Marine Traffic and LSEG.

Ships around the Gulf have been using evasive tactics such as stopping transmitting their locations or transmitting false identification numbers to avoid being targeted or detained, ship-tracking data showed.

“We have not yet heard official confirmation of the position. There are occasional cases of bad signal data, or of ships spoofing positions or even using another ship’s identity (MMSI) number, but the indicated position does not show immediately obvious signs of this," said Alex Froley, senior LNG analyst at ICIS, a data intelligence firm.

“If the tanker has crossed, it would be a hopeful sign for the gas market, but only a very early one. One tanker crossing would not necessarily guarantee that more could follow, as the situation has been changing rapidly," Froley added.

A few Qatari tankers have tried twice to cross the strait in April without success. An empty Omani LNG tanker managed to cross the strait earlier this month.

TRANSITS DECLINE

Security company Windward reported on Monday that Hormuz transit dropped to eight crossings, evenly split inbound and outbound, all with AIS active, maintaining zero dark transits for a second consecutive day. Dark activity in the Gulf declined slightly to 117 events despite increased traffic.

East of Hormuz, the Chabahar tanker cluster remains stable, with dark VLCC and Suezmax vessels continuing to loiter under supported conditions, reinforcing the role of eastern positioning as part of ongoing adaptation to enforcement constraints.

(Reuters and staff)

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