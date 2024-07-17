Subscribe
Search

Mayor of Russia's Novorossiisk Port Issues Sea Drone Alert

July 17, 2024

© Kirill / Adobe Stock
© Kirill / Adobe Stock

The mayor of the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiisk issued a sea drone alert on Thursday morning, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Mayor Andrei Kravchenko urged locals to stay away from the shoreline. Ukrainian sea drones have in the past attacked Russian ships near the port, disrupting traffic.

Novorossiisk is Russia's largest Black Sea port and a key outlet for crude oil and oil product exports in Russia's south. It also loads oil coming from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and handles grain, coal, fertilizers, timber, containers, food and chemical cargoes.

Separately, the Russian-appointed governor of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said Russia forces destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone in the Black Sea near the city.


(Reuters - Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)

Ports Maritime Security Government Update Russia Ukraine

Related Logistics News

© Rawpixel / Adobe Stock

US Adds Six Companies to Trade Restriction List
(Photo: Konecranes)

Intergis Orders New Mobile Harbor Crane
(Photo: Saudi Global Ports)

Saudi Global Ports Buys 80 Electric Prime Movers
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Singapore Port Congestion Shows Global Impact of Red Sea...
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Port of Brunswick Reports Record RoRo Cargo Volumes
© STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock

Houthis Claim Attack on Four Ships at Israel's Haifa Port

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China
Fernstrum News

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Mayor of Russia's Novorossiisk Port Issues Sea Drone Alert

Mayor of Russia's Novorossiisk Port Issues Sea Drone Alert

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Partner on Trade and Green Shipping

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Partner on Trade and Green Shipping

Russia Ships First Grain from New Baltic Terminal

Russia Ships First Grain from New Baltic Terminal

Tague named VP of Sales and Supply for Crowley Fuels Business

Tague named VP of Sales and Supply for Crowley Fuels Business

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

WestJet Airlines cancels flights expecting union strike
Germany holds up passage of new EU sanctions bundle on Russia
Argentina's TGS pitches $500-million Vaca Muerta gas pipeline growth