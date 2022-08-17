Marlink Debuts Sealink 60 VSAT Service

Marlink unveiled Sealink 60, a Ku-band VSAT service designed for smaller merchant, offshore and fishing vessels, designed to provide flexible, regional connectivity to vessels seeking to upgrade from L-band services.

“The introduction of Sealink 60 marks a further evolution of Marlink’s VSAT services, since it will exclusively cater for vessels requiring reduced antenna size and maximum flexibility in terms of coverage and throughput,” says Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “We understand that these smaller ships may regularly switch areas of operation or spend planned time in lay-up and we have designed our plans to deliver maximum value to our customers in these markets.”

Sealink 60 offers users a choice of two 60cm antennas and is available with different service plans, with or without guaranteed bandwidth. It can be provided to vessels in several regional coverage areas as well as during transits between areas.

The service is offered with unlimited usage, data speeds up to 5 Mbps and a choice of Maximum Information Rate (MIR)-only or combined MIR/Committed Information Rate (CIR) plans. The service can be upgraded from regional to global coverage, with short term bandwidth upgrades and up to six months of lay-up per year also available.

Network management for crew and corporate connectivity is managed by Marlink’s digital XChange server onboard, with prepaid ‘crew calling’ options for voice, email and web browsing on their own devices.