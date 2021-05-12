Maritime School of Medicine & Public Health Launched

Maritime training firm Simwave has teamed up with remote medical operations and healthcare solutions provider VIKAND to create the Maritime School of Medicine & Public Health, said to be the world's first. Wide reaching, it includes a customized Infectious Diseases Control Officer Training Program to meet the industry demand for enhanced onboard safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has underscored the vital role of public health, medical experience and knowledge to ensure a safe maritime work environment. Together with Simwave, VIKAND is launching a purpose-built educational curriculum that delivers the latest evidence-based knowledge in infection prevention and control,” said Peter Hult, VIKAND CEO. “We believe a rigorous maritime-adapted curriculum will prepare cruise, yacht, commercial shipping, river and off-shore energy sectors for future and ongoing public health challenges.”

Marcel Kind, Simwave CEO, said, “This partnership brings medical and public health training to shipping operators everywhere. The objective of the curriculum is to familiarize participants with medical and public health challenges and provide them with the right knowledge, skills and attitude.”

“Simwave’s initiative with VIKAND builds upon their medical and public health experience and expertise; together we’re building a state of the art medical and public health training module which will offer on-line and in-person curriculums,” Kind continued.

“During 2021, The Vikand School of Maritime Medicine & Public Health, powered by Simwave, launches. Our corresponding goals are to provide guidance and expertise to help maritime industries prevent the transmission of diseases, including COVID-19, to develop and to enhance training to re-focus protocols and programs, and, above all, to foster leadership through expertise in infection prevention and control. We are excited and privileged to work together with Marcel and his team to offer this program, and for all of us, together, to be better prepared for future challenges,” Hult said.