Marine Learning Systems Launches SkillGrader

Marine Learning Systems has unveiled SkillGrader, an enterprise solution that enables vessel operators and training institutions to objectively evaluate officer and crew skills, and generate instant reports on workforce insights.

SkillGrader is a mobile application that supports simple and objective evaluation of mariner performance, assessing any observable skill, such as routine drills, simulation training, assessment of qualification or on-the-job performance. SkillGrader replaces paper-based assessments with a digital solution that runs on both tablets and mobile devices. It provides an instant report after each assessment for immediate debrief and coaching opportunities. It also electronically stores all results through an on-demand dashboard for future reference, to support audits and to help reveal crew skill trends, gaps and metrics for operational improvement.

SkillGrader was initially developed as a collaboration between Marine Learning Systems and the training and assessment experts at Carnival Corporation. The original goal was to support a sophisticated competency framework and performance-related training. Marine Learning Systems said the use of early SkillGrader prototypes at Carnival proved that obtaining deep and objective metrics on skill performance was indeed possible. Simplifying the process also expanded opportunities for assessment, helping to determine whether a workforce performs its duties according to company best-practice.

“SkillGrader completes the learning technologies picture. For some time now, we have had tools to help teach and assess knowledge – the Learning Management System, and tools to help teach skills – simulation, AR and VR. Now, finally, we have technology that allows us to capture reliable, objective and actionable data on crew skills,” said Murray Goldberg, founder and CEO of Marine Learning Systems. “Operators will gain visibility into workforce trends and risks, allowing them to target training and address issues to improve safety and operational performance.”

SkillGrader can help vessel operators and maritime training institutions objectively measure any skill-based activity: Evaluate individuals and teams on any procedure, including on-vessel drills, on-the-job performance, simulation exercises, behavioral assessments and more.

It also gives actionable metrics to support crew development goals. Access on-demand dashboards with insights on compliance, competency gaps, skill fade and more. Crew proficiency is measured for precision-targeted training.

The solution simplifies the assessment process, turning existing paper assessments into structured, customized digital forms that allow for automatic data collection, analysis and reporting.