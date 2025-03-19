Marcegaglia Acquires Liebherr Harbor Crane

Marcegaglia’s latest acquisition, the LHM 600, marks the 2,000th mobile harbor crane produced and delivered by Liebherr. The LHM 600 will be instrumental in handling steel products, and is the sixth Liebherr mobile harbor crane for the Italian company.

The crane is suited for handling ships up to New-Panamax size. Its main work will involve steel products like coils, sheets, and strips. The hydrostatic drive and control systems enable cargo handling.

The design of its slewing platform, inspired by the maritime heritage of both Rostock, Germany, and Ravenna, Italy, adds a touch of artistry. One is an Italian side that includes a landmark from Ravenna, the Basilica di Sant'Apollinare Nuovo. It also features dock workers involved in port logistics, as well as an Italian inscription. The other side features a German text and lighthouse, highlighting the maritime and industrial tradition of Liebherr Rostock, from where the crane originated.

The slewing platforms features the maritime heritages of Germany and Ital. Credit: Liebherr

The introduction of the first Liebherr mobile harbor crane, an LHM 400, was in 2001.