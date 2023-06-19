Subscribe
Search

Majority of Western Australians Want Live Sheep Export Banned

June 19, 2023

An Australian sheep tied to the roofrack of a car in Egypt during the 2006 Festival of Sacrifice (Source: Animals Australia)
An Australian sheep tied to the roofrack of a car in Egypt during the 2006 Festival of Sacrifice (Source: Animals Australia)

Independent polling commissioned by the RSPCA in May 2023 found 71% of Western Australians support the Federal Government’s policy to phase out live sheep export by sea.

This includes 72% of people in metropolitan areas, and 69% in rural and regional Western Australia.

The survey of 800 people also found that almost 9 in 10 West Australians across the board agreed government should support farmers and others in the supply chain to transition out of live sheep exports.

RSPCA Australia CEO Richard Mussell said the results were consistent with past independent polling on live export undertaken over many years. The independent poll asked: Do you support the Government’s policy to phase-out live sheep export? The question was clear – and so was the overwhelming response from the community, says Mussell. “The results from rural and regional Western Australians are particularly reassuring, as they confirm what we’ve always known - that the majority of people in rural and regional Western Australia also firmly believe Australian sheep deserve better than live export.

“It’s a sign that the extended campaign we’ve seen from live sheep export lobbyists has failed to even slightly shift the dial on Australia’s contempt for this unnecessary practice.”

The Australian government has established a Live Sheep Phase Out Panel, and in June the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council (ALEC) wrote to panel Chair Phillip Glyde highlighting that exporters will be put of business by the ban. Feed manufacturers and vessel owners will also experience significant financial distress. “We recognise that the live sheep industry has not been without its past challenges, but also acknowledge and commend the industry for its reform, which has been substantiated by evidence and has enhanced Australia’s trading reputation internationally. Just as the live cattle industry reformed after the 2011 export ban to Indonesia.”

That ban followed an ABC Four Corners report that showed footage of Australian cattle whipped, beaten and slashed repeatedly before they are slaughtered.

ALEC states that activists will not stop at just the live sheep industry. Any accession to their agenda undermines all Australian agricultural industries, which generated over $70 billion in exports in the 2022-23 financial year.

The letter also states that if the Australian Government ultimately bans the export of livestock, the prospects of negotiating a free trade agreement or comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council are practically zero. Currently, Australian livestock exports enter GCC member states with zero tariffs applied. Frozen, boxed and chilled meat face significant tariffs at the border. ALEC warns that the risks of a WTO challenge and class actions are very real.

Animals Australia investigations have revealed sheep and cattle subjected to cruel and rough handling and brutal slaughter practices at destination countries. In May, the organisation lodged a legal complaint with the Department of Agriculture asserting that breaches in Australian regulations have escalated in Oman, with an increasing number of Australian sheep observed to be outside of approved supply chains as the annual Festival of Sacrifice nears.

Regulation Livestock Carriers World Trade

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy IEC Telecom

IEC Telecom Debuts Starlink-Powered LEO-based Solution
© Matthew / Adobe Stock

Biden Encourages Continued Collective Bargaining in US...
Image courtesy Marlink

Thenamaris to install Starlink LEO Internet

Glamox LEDs Helps Stena Line Ferries Cut Electricity Use
© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Prepares for Mozambique LNG Restart
Source: Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

New Rail Link Planned for Trans-Caspian Transport

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

Video

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Logistics News

Study: Canada Would Benefit from Green Shipping Corridors

Study: Canada Would Benefit from Green Shipping Corridors

Doyle Returns to Lead Dredging Contractors of America

Doyle Returns to Lead Dredging Contractors of America

If Grain Deal Ends, UN Pledge on Russian Exports Will Go On - Russian Official

If Grain Deal Ends, UN Pledge on Russian Exports Will Go On - Russian Official

Change of Command at USCG R&D Center

Change of Command at USCG R&D Center

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News