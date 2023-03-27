Subscribe
Majestic Fast Ferry Welcomes Trio of Vessels

March 27, 2023

Singapore’s Majestic Fast Ferry Pte has welcomed the arrival of three new Incat Crowther-designed passenger ferries: Majestic Peace, Majestic Spirit and Majestic Flair are the first of a fleet of nine Generation 2 Incat Crowther 39s vessels to be added to Majestic’s fleet.

Built in Indonesian shipyard PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard, the 39-m ferries are capable of transporting 312 passengers at speeds of up to 32 knots. The main deck seats all 312 passengers in air-conditioned comfort, while each vessel’s design also features large luggage and cargo hold areas and five accessible bathrooms.

Powered by a pair of MTU 16V2000 M72s, each generating 1930hp @ 2250rpm, the ferries have a service speed of 28 knots and top speed of 32 knots.

Majestic Fast Ferry has recently completed deals that will see 11 Generation 1 Incat Crowther ferries – all of which comply with the domestic regulatory requirements in each market – sold to a range of European, Middle Eastern, South Pacific and Asian operators.

In total, nine more Incat Crowther vessels are in build at PT Cahaya Samudra, including the three new 42m vessels. Majestic Glory and Majestic Honor, the fourth and fifth 39-metre Generation 2 ferries, will be completed and delivered shortly.


  • Main Particulars
    Length Overall - 127.9 ft. / 39m
    Length Waterline - 126.9 ft. / 38.7m
    Beam Overall - 32.8 ft. / 10m
    Draft (hull) - 3.8 ft. / 1.16m
    Depth - 10.6 ft. / 3.25m
    Construction - Marine grade aluminium
    Fuel Oil - 2,642 gal / 10,000 litres
    Fresh Water - 1,057 gal / 4,000 litres
    Sewage - 264 gallons / 1,000 litres
    Passengers - 312
    Crew - 8
    Speed (Service) - 28 knots
    Speed (Max) - 32 knots
    Main Engines - 2 x MTU 16V2000 M72
    Power - 2 x 1930hp @ 2250rpm
    Propulsion - 2 x FP Propellors
    Generators - 2 x Perkins 6TWGM
    Flag - Singapore
    Class / Survey - BV I ✠ Hull ✠ Mach High Speed Craft – CAT A

