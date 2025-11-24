Singapore to Award Licences for Methanol Bunkering

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will issue licenses to supply methanol as marine fuel in the Port of Singapore from January 1, 2026, following the Call for Applications launched in March 2025. This marks an important step towards establishing methanol bunkering at scale and driving Singapore’s ambition to be a sustainable multi-fuel bunkering hub.

Licenses will be awarded to Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd, Golden Island Pte Ltd, and PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd1. The three companies were selected from a total of 13 applicants through an evaluation process that assessed supply chain reliability, operational readiness, safety systems, and the sustainability certification of the methanol to be supplied. The strong interest reflects the sector’s growing focus on lower-emission marine fuels.

The licenses will be valid for a five-year period, from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2030, subject to successful applicants meeting relevant licensing conditions.The five-year period supports the early development of methanol bunkering by giving licensees sufficient scope to build capabilities, strengthen supply chains, and anchor initial investments as the market develops.

MPA will continue to review the licensing framework, incorporating operational experience, technological developments, and evolving international standards so that the framework remains demand-responsive, practical, robust, and aligned with global standards and developments.