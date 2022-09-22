MAFI to Debut New Propane Port Tractor

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is joining German manufacturer MAFI to showcase the company’s first propane-powered port tractor at the Breakbulk Americas show at the George R Brown Convention Center from September 27-29, 2022.

MAFI is a developer and manufacturer of heavy-duty vehicles used to transport cargo and special container chassis at ports throughout the world. This month, the company is showcasing its first propane-powered port tractor on U.S. soil.

The tractor features PSI’s CARB-certified .02 NOx 8.8 liter propane engine. This ultra-low NOx, heavy-duty propane engine produces fewer lifecycle emissions in comparison to electric. Propane port tractors are also about one-third the cost of their electric counterparts and, with refueling infrastructure, that’s significantly less expensive than electric recharging infrastructure.

“This propane port tractor provides the least cost per grams of carbon reduction for ports and they are commercially available today,” Joe Calhoun, director of off-road business development at PERC, said. “With propane, clean energy is accessible to everyone, allowing ports to make meaningful change today by cleaning up their emissions without expensive electric infrastructure.”

Propane has been powering vehicles, forklifts, and other pieces of equipment for decades. With grant money available for propane-powered port applications through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, DERA grants, and the Infrastructure Investment Act, port authorities across the country will be able to begin accelerating decarbonization by easily and affordably adopting propane.