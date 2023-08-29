Subscribe
Search

Maersk's Methanol Ship Makes Maiden Refueling in Rotterdam

August 29, 2023

(Photo: OCI Global)
(Photo: OCI Global)

The port of Rotterdam has for the first time refueled a methanol-powered container ship as the shipping industry turns to the technology to cut its emissions, methanol producer OCI Global said on Tuesday.

The Maersk-owned ship began its 21,500 km (13,359 mile) journey to Copenhagen from South Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard on July 10.

It also refuelled in Singapore, another major shipping hub before its stop-over on Tuesday in Rotterdam, Europe's largest port and ship-refueling hub, as the entire voyage is powered by green methanol.

A low carbon fuel, green methanol is produced from renewable feedstocks, including hydrogen and biomethane and the shipping industry hopes it will help it to achieve a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, will name its new vessel when it reaches Copenhagen in September.

It has ordered another 24 of the vessels that can run on conventional fuel oil as well as methanol.

In all, consultancy DNV expects 30 of the new ships will be launched this year and the number will exceed 200 by 2028.


(Reuters - Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Ports Containerships Bunkering Alternative Fuels Methanol Green Ports Containers & Breakbulk Alternative Fuels

Related Logistics News

Credit to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

MPA Calls for Electric Harbor Craft Charging Point...
(Photo: Port of Baltimore)

Evergreen Containership is Largest Ever to Call Port of...
(Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston Reports Record July Box Volumes
(Photo: A.P. Moller-Maersk)

Shipowners, Port Operators Ramp Up Methanol-fueling...
Dr. Edmund Hughes. Photo courtesy IBIA/IMO

IBIA Appoints Dr. Edmund Hughes as Its New IMO...
(Photo: APM Terminals Pipavav)

APM Terminals Pipavav Commences VLGC Operations

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

Hydrogen Fuel Cell ReachStacker Shipped to the Port of Valencia

Hydrogen Fuel Cell ReachStacker Shipped to the Port of Valencia

Dead Whale Found in Port of Antwerp

Dead Whale Found in Port of Antwerp

Maersk's Methanol Ship Makes Maiden Refueling in Rotterdam

Maersk's Methanol Ship Makes Maiden Refueling in Rotterdam

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News