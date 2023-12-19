Louis Dreyfus Opts for eSAILs on Juice Ship

bound4blue and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) announced today a commercial agreement for the manufacture and installation of four eSAILs on LDC’s chartered juice vessel, MV Atlantic Orchard, in collaboration with Wisby Tankers AB, Sweden (Wisby Tankers).

Chartered by LDC and owned by Wisby Tankers, MV Atlantic Orchard will be retrofitted with four 26-meter-high eSAILs. The installation of the eSAILs is planned for 2024 and, depending on vessel routing, is expected to reduce annual fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by at least 10%.

The decision to implement this technology was based on a third-party assessment study carried out by Lloyd’s Register, which evaluated a range of solutions and identified bound4blue’s suction sails as the most promising.