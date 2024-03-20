Liebherr Supplies Electric RTGs for Italian Ports

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. announced it has delivered four electric rubber tire gantry cranes (ERTG) to customers in Italy. One ERTG has been delivered to Salerno Container Terminal (SCT), controlled by Gallozzi Group, while three have been delivered to Consorzio Napoletano Terminal Containers, Naples (Conateco), an MSC company. The cranes were handed over in recent weeks and will make a valuable contribution to the economies of Southern Italy and beyond.

The ERTG delivered to SCT will work container stacks ten wide and 6 high. It is among the largest RTGs delivered by Liebherr. Like the three ERTGS delivered to Naples, the machines have a hybrid powertrain, operating on both diesel and electricity via cable reeling drum. This offers emission free container handling when connected to the grid and delivering substantial energy savings through onboard power regeneration.

Liebherr have long been a key supplier to Italy via its longstanding agent Macport. Macport play a key role in the sales and service of Liebherr maritime cranes in Italy, Bulgaria, and Albania.

The ERTG for SCT is the latest Liebherr machine to be delivered to the terminal and joins four Liebherr Harbor Mobile cranes in container handling configuration and six Liebherr reachstackers already at the port. The new cranes for Conateco are the terminal's first from Liebherr.