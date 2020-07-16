28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 16, 2020

Liebherr Lifting Space Components at Port Canaveral

A special modified LHM 600 at Port Canaveral marks the largest mobile harbor crane in the U.S. to handle all types of heavy cargo, including space components. (Photo: Liebherr)

A special modified LHM 600 at Port Canaveral marks the largest mobile harbor crane in the U.S. to handle all types of heavy cargo, including space components. (Photo: Liebherr)

A custom-designed Liebherr LHM 600 mobile harbor crane has been in operation for the Canaveral Port Authority since beginning of 2019. The special modified machine is the largest mobile harbor crane in the U.S. to handle all types of heavy cargo, including space components. The crane has the heaviest lift capability in all of Florida at up to 154 tonnes plus an outreach of 18-containers across. Furthermore, the machine is equipped with a double layer winch and a special tower extension that allows a maximum lifting height of up to 70 metres.

Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray said the flexibility of a Liebherr mobile harbor crane made it more attractive for Canaveral than a fixed crane. “The current technology in the mobile harbor crane has hydraulics where you can control everything from the cabin, just like you can on a rail mounted gantry, but you have further possibilities. The space industry is landing more vehicles offshore on platforms and bringing them back to the port, so we needed a crane that could lift that kind of cargo. It has to handle both the weight and height of the rocket booster. The new crane can even service ships at the port’s cruise terminal.”

“We are excited to see Canaveral Port Authority use the Liebherr mobile harbor LHM 600 high-rise crane within the space industry,” comments Winston Ziegler, Sr. Sales Manager for Liebherr Maritime Cranes and Reachstacker for the USA.

“We were able to adapt the LHM 600 with the double-layer winch which provides the special lifting height to unload the space components. This crane provides Port Canaveral flexibility for all their upcoming operations including that it is also capable going 18 containers wide. In recent years, the demand for Liebherr mobile harbor cranes in North America has never been as high as of today,” continues Winston Ziegler.

Related News

© dbvirago / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Says Missing Beirut Staff Member Died

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 (Photo: Ørsted)

New Report Outlines Big Potential for Offshore Wind

 The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 Stena Gothica is one of the vessels operating Liepaja-Karlskrona-Travemünde. Photographer: Stena Line/Ann-Charlotte Ytterberg

Stena Rederi Opens New Baltic Route

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int